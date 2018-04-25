HOME & GARDEN

ComEd offering programs for customers needing help to pay energy bills

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ComEd is offering financial assistance programs, flexible payment options and programs to reduce energy and costs for customers struggling to pay their energy bills.

"We take our responsibility to all of our customers and communities very seriously," said Val Jensen, ComEd's senior vice president of customer operations, "and we know circumstances can make it hard for families, individuals, and nonprofit organizations to pay their bills. Tens of thousands of customers benefit from our financial assistance programs every year to help make ends meet when they need it most."

Offerings include grants of up to $500 once every two years for customers who face financial hardship, such as job loss, illness, military deployment, a senior or someone with disability hardship under the Residential Special Hardship program.
Under the CHAMP (ComEd Helps Activated/Veteran Military Personnel) program, active and deployed member of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard and reserves or honorably discharged veterans can apply for $1,000 grants once every two years as well as deferred payment plans, cancellation of late charges and other benefits.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program allows low-income households to apply for assistance for paying for winter energy costs.

"We make every effort to empower customers who face circumstances that make it hard to cover their energy expenses," Jensen said. "In addition to connecting them with assistance, we offer payment plans that help them manage their household budgets."

For information on customer assistance programs, visit www.ComEd.com/CARE.
For information about energy efficiency offerings, visit www.ComEd.com/WaystoSave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeelectricbillsfinance
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Refund for another customer who says she was taken for 'granite'
Auburn Gresham woman blown out of the water by cost of waterproofing fix
Workers transform house for man who lost legs in parasailing accident
'Take Me for Granite' contractor behind bars after I-Team investigation
Empire Today sweepstakes winner shows off new HOME Fresh Carpet
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News