ComEd offering programs for customers needing help to pay energy bills

CHICAGO (WLS) --ComEd is offering financial assistance programs, flexible payment options and programs to reduce energy and costs for customers struggling to pay their energy bills.
"We take our responsibility to all of our customers and communities very seriously," said Val Jensen, ComEd's senior vice president of customer operations, "and we know circumstances can make it hard for families, individuals, and nonprofit organizations to pay their bills. Tens of thousands of customers benefit from our financial assistance programs every year to help make ends meet when they need it most."
Offerings include grants of up to $500 once every two years for customers who face financial hardship, such as job loss, illness, military deployment, a senior or someone with disability hardship under the Residential Special Hardship program.
Under the CHAMP (ComEd Helps Activated/Veteran Military Personnel) program, active and deployed member of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard and reserves or honorably discharged veterans can apply for $1,000 grants once every two years as well as deferred payment plans, cancellation of late charges and other benefits.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program allows low-income households to apply for assistance for paying for winter energy costs.
"We make every effort to empower customers who face circumstances that make it hard to cover their energy expenses," Jensen said. "In addition to connecting them with assistance, we offer payment plans that help them manage their household budgets."
For information on customer assistance programs, visit www.ComEd.com/CARE.
For information about energy efficiency offerings, visit www.ComEd.com/WaystoSave.