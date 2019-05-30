Consumer Reports: Easy summer meals in a pressure cooker

Fans have been flocking to the Instant Pot for a few years, but now there's a new generation of these pressure cooking multi-cookers, and they're not just for preparing cold weather comfort foods. Consumer Reports cooked up a storm to see which models can take the pressure off your summer entertaining and also simmer, sizzle and steam the best.This summer, let a pressure cooker save you time, and keep the kitchen cool!Pressure cooking ribs will help to tenderize, then pop them on the grill to sear and smoke. Need devilled eggs for a crowd? No problem because pressure cooked eggs are simple to peel.But which device can tackle your whole "summer barbecue?""First there was Instant Pot, and then along came all these other multi-cooker, which can cost like from $70 to $250 a pop. So that's why we set out to learn how they perform," said Consumer Reports Home Editor Perry Santanachote.Consumer Reports tested multi-cookers, checking out features like steaming, sautéing, slow-cooking and pressure cooking, by making pork ribs, chili with dried beans, lots of vegetables, and white rice.Five models got excellent ratings for pressure cooking, and a few had some special talents.The Breville Fast Slow Pro stood out for slow-cooking, so it would be perfect for making tender baked beans. It also got high marks for steaming, every BBQ needs something a little healthy! The Breville's lid doesn't lock in steam mode, so you can peek in and avoid mushy veggies.The six quart Instant Pot Max has a sous vide feature, that will turn out moist meats and fish. It did a very good job making rice.The Ninja Foodi OP302 has a crisping lid. After pressure cooking a chicken, testers browned it nicely. It also works as an air fryer. You can even roast corn on the cob in it!As for dessert? A multi-cooker can even finish your summer BBQ with a cheesecake, all without turning on your oven!