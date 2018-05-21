Consumer Reports: New exterior paint to improve your home's curb appeal

CONSUMER REPORTS

Is the outside of your home looking a bit blah? Sometimes a fresh coat of Consumer Reports recommended paint in the right places can turn a drab house into a fab house.

Professional painters know there's nothing like a fresh coat of paint to spruce up your home's exterior.

"A fresh coat of paint goes a long way. It's not that expensive, it gives a tremendous different look to a property and it gives you value - you're also protecting your home," said professional painter Orlando De Leon.

Choosing the right paint makes a big difference, too. And that's where Consumer Reports comes in.

To find the best, Consumer Reports testers leave samples on the roof, exposed to sun, wind, rain and snow for three years.

"By using lower quality wood and putting the panels on an angle we triple the effect of weather. So one year is comparable to three years, two years is comparable to six years and three years is comparable to nine years on your home," said Consumer Reports Paint Expert Rico de Paz.

For a fast fix, focus on the front door.

"Because your front door is typically the focal point of your house you should use a semi-gloss finish. It stands out from the rest of the siding and it's easy to clean," said de Paz.

This $37 Clark and Kensington paint will look great even after nine years.

Feeling ambitious? Tackling the trim around windows, shutters, steps and fences can make a big impact, too.

If your whole house needs a facelift, Consumer Reports says consider this top-rated Behr Premium Ultra Exterior paint. At $39 a can, it outperforms paints that cost twice as much.

If you want to take the painting party inside Consumer Reports says consider Behr Premium Plus Enamel from Home Depot. It's excellent at hiding darker colors in just one coat and at $28 a can, it's a Consumer Reports Best Buy.
