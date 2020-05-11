Check to see if you have unclaimed property in Indiana

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Each week, Indiana's Unclaimed Property Division returns $1 million to people.
ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles says you may have money waiting for you.
This money could be used right now for people who are dealing with problems related to COVID-19 and the pandemic.
Some of this unclaimed property could be anything from commissions to stock dividends.
All you have to do is go to indianaunclaimed.gov, and check to see if you have unclaimed property.
