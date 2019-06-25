Home & Garden

Live like a star: Barrington Hills home featured in 'Empire' series listed at $9.5M

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The Barrington Hills home that has been featured on the hit TV series "Empire" is for sale!

The northwest suburban home sits on more than eight acres, has five bedrooms, nine full baths, two kitchens, a swimming pool, a six-car garage, and a three-story detached coach house.

Located in Elegant Estates, the estate also features a new home theater, a poker/billiard room, and a full bar kitchen.

The home is nearly 18,000 square feet and will set you back $9.5 million.

Property taxes on the estate alone are $59,000 a year.
