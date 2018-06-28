Free concert highlights refugees' contributions to Chicago

A series of free events are taking place in Chicago this week in recognition of World Refugee Day.World Refugee Day was originally established by the United Nations to honor the courage of refugees who are forced to flee their homes under the threat of persecution, conflict or violence.Since 1980, more than 126,000 refugees have been resettled in Illinois from 86 countries, according to event organizers. World Refugee Day has been recognized in Chicago since 2002.A free lunchtime concert was held in Daley Plaza Thursday afternoon, featuring speakers, art and music that highlighted refugees' contributions to the city.More celebrations of Chicago's refugee community are planned for Saturday, June 30 at Foster Beach on the city's North Side.Starting at 9 a.m., there will be a soccer tournament, youth activities, world music, arts and crafts and a potluck lunch in addition to a rally and march at noon. All are welcome to attend.