Garfield Park Conservatory ranked No. 1 garden in North America by Yelp

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Beautiful blooms on display this Mother?s Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Garfield Park Conservatory has just been ranked as the No. 1 garden in North America by Yelp.

Yelp said it identified businesses in the botanical gardens category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Often referred to as "landscape art under glass," the West Side oasis is one of the largest botanical conservatories in the nation.

Located at 300 N. Central Park Avenue, the conservatory re-opened to the public in late February. Admission is free, but visits must be pre-booked online at https://garfieldconservatory.org/visit/

The 2021 Spring Flower Show "Saturation" is currently on display through Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9.

The Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe also made the list, coming in at No. 12.

The video in the media player above is from the Garfield Park Conservatory's 2018 Spring Flower Show.
