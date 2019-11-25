This segment is produced with and sponsored by IKEA.
The holidays are a time for your home to shine! But how do you do it without spending a lot of cash? We've got ideas for you from our friends at IKEA.
Don't have a lot of space, but need to seat a lot of guests? Check out their extendable table and folding chairs that easily store away when you don't need them.
Start with simple plates and dress them up for the occasion with napkins and placemats. Change your decorations up with a fabulous show-stopping centerpiece.
And don't forget the food! Check out the IKEA Swedish Food Market for everything from appetizers to main dishes to desserts.
Come celebrate Julbord - better known as Swedish Christmas at IKEA Bolingbrook or IKEA Schaumburg on Dec. 13 & 14 for food, workshops and activities.
Get your home holiday-ready with IKEA decor
