Household chores can sometimes be daunting to some couples, but fairly dividing them up can often take a big load off you and your relationship.
Cleaning guru Dan Brosseau from Two Maids and a Mop says equally splitting your household cleaning list is one of the keys to a successful marriage.
Brosseau said, "a clean home is a happy home," and that it's all about communication and expectations. He said talk about what you like and dislike doing, and if you both don't like doing something then you may want to consider hiring someone.
Watch the video attached on how to share your honey-do-list with your partner.
Honey-Do-list: How sharing household chores impacts your relationship
