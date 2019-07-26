WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
I-Team: Cracking Concrete Complaints
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WLS
Related topics:
home & garden
chicago
loop
home
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Real time text alerts crucial for fighting credit card fraud
How to spot a gas pump skimmer
Amazon Prime Day: Do's and don'ts according to experts
Quick Tip: Dealerships posing as private sellers on Craigslist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Teen on bike critically injured in Ravenswood hit-and-run, police search for SUV
1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-55 near Wilmington
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy with brief showers Friday
Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' rolling through Chicago
Horrifying details of 2014 body donation center raid revealed in lawsuit
No arrest in deadly Cragin hit-and-run after 3 weeks, victims' family frustrated
Show More
Fiesta del Sol kicks off weekend of fun in Pilsen
Kroger to stop buying milk from Natural Prairie Dairy Farms after animal abuse allegations
1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-55 near Wilmington
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Chicagoans react to Puerto Rico governor announcing his resignation
More TOP STORIES News