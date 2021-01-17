history

Indiana home of 9th US president getting $1.2M restoration

William Henry Harrison headshot, 9th president of US, painting by Albert Hoit.

VINCENNES, Ind. -- The one-time Indiana home of the nation's ninth president is getting a $1.2 million restoration that will spruce up the more than 200-year-old mansion's main floor with new windows and porches.

Contractors recently started working on Grouseland, the Vincennes residence that was William Henry Harrison's home when he was governor of the Indiana Territory.

Harrison was elected U.S. president in 1840.

The restoration will focus on the two-story brick mansion's first floor, specifically its study and dining room, and include adding exact replicas of the home's original wood windows and repairing its first-floor fireplaces, reported The Vincennes Sun-Commercial. The home was completed in 1804.
