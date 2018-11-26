Kehoe Designs: 2018 holiday decorating trends

Kehoe Designs is one of the top design companies in Chicago.
John Beran, Kehoe's senior event producer, visited WCL to talk about the hot holiday decorating trends for 2018.
They decked out the WCL set with an Animal Menagerie which had a woodsy natural feel. It brought rustic outdoors and natural elements into the home.
Plus they brought two tablescape looks - Goldkroft (urban chic) and Everlast (country casual).
For more about Kehoe Designs, visit: http://www.kehoedesigns.com/
homeWindy City LIVEchristmas
