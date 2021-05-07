Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors

Kidde is recalling 226,000 combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms because the Consumer Product Safety Commission says they can fail to provide alerts about fires.
The recalled alarms are "Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms," with model series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 affected by the recall. Model numbers can be found on the back of the alarm.
Only detectors with the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on them are impacted.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The alarms were sold at retailers from May 2019 through September 2020.
Consumers should contact Kidde for a replacement. The can be contacted toll-free at at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday or online at www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or www.kidde.com and click on "Support" and then "Product Alerts" for more information.
For more information on the recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
