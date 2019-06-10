Home & Garden

Low-income Chicago families get help buying their first home

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Like many Chicagoans, Niesha Chism's always dreamed of owning a home...but after getting into some credit trouble, she wasn't sure how or when she'd be able to do it.

For five years, she'd been a part of the Chicago Housing Authority's voucher program, which allowed her to rent a home with the help of government assistance.

"I have a bachelor's degree, an MBA and my Master's of Science and Finance and I was on the program," Chism said. "It just shows you, even with degrees and good jobs, people are still on some of these programs, it don't make you lazy."

Eventually, Chism's income no longer allowed her qualify for a voucher. That's when the Choose To Own program came in to help.

"The Choose to Own program is a program that HUD created many years ago to give our voucher holders an opportunity to acquire a home," Choose To Own CEO, Eugene Jones Jr. said.

The program has helped almost 600 people buy a home in Chicago. With their help, Chisom was able to buy her first house...that just so happens to be right next door to her childhood home.

"That's better than moving back in," Niesha Chisom's father, Otis Chisom joked. "I call this the Chism corner now. I always emphasized to her to have your own, get your own, I'm pretty proud of her."

But she's not just here because she has a built-in baby sitter next door, this house has sentimental value too.

"It was someplace where I spent a lot of my childhood years, Mrs. Sweeney, God rest her soul. She used to look out for me. I'd come here and she'd cook for me, she taught me how to cook, actually," Niesha Chisom said.

So far this year, the program's helped 30 people close on a home, and they don't plan on stopping anytime soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenchicagospotonbuilding a better chicagohousinghousing markethomeowners
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors detail bone-chilling 911 call of Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering her parents
Off-duty CPD officer arrested after deadly South Side crash
3 charged in animal cruelty case at Fair Oaks Farms, police say
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
Driver critically injured in bike path car crash off Lake Shore Drive, reigniting safety debate
Local K-9 in finals at National Hero Dog Awards
Man convicted of killing family of 4, concealing bodies 3 years
Show More
Search underway for woman who fell off cruise ship
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, cool
Police: Girl's apparent abduction found to be drunken incident
Woman killed man while driving drunk with child in car, police say
The Chicago Network aims to have women in 50 percent of leadership positions by 2030
More TOP STORIES News