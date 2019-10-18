Manhattan veteran who lost leg in Iraq given smart home

MANHATTAN, Ill. (WLS) -- An Iraq veteran who lost his leg in combat was given a new smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation Thursday.Marine Corps Corporal Chad Watson lost his right leg in an IED attack in Iraq. Since then he's had trouble getting around his home.Watson, his wife and their three children were presented with the home Thursday. It's constructed to make it easier for him to live independently. Among other things it provides better wheelchair access and navigation, and creating digital hubs that allow him to do things like turn off the lights without having to walk all around the home.It is one of 57 homes given to veterans by the foundation.