HOME & GARDEN

Mosquito season arrives with hot, humid weekend weather

EMBED </>More Videos

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. The hot and humid weather over this year's Memorial Day weekend also kicked off mosquito season in Chicago. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. The hot and humid weather over this year's Memorial Day weekend also kicked off mosquito season in Chicago.

While some mosquito bites will only itch, others can carry potentially dangerous illnesses like West Nile virus, which can be fatal.

Mark Clifton, executive director at the North Shore Mosquito Abatement district, said they've been checking for pooling water since April, and are now stepping up those efforts considerably.

"All that rain we saw earlier generated a lot of mosquitos so our main concern now is treating for those mosquitos, keeping the population tolerable," he said.

Clifton's agency is also responsible for collecting mosquito samples and testing them for the West Nile Virus, which killed eight people in 2017 according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"From now till early in September there's always a concern for West Nile, which peaks in July," Clifton said.

And while local mosquito abatement districts are responsible for treating public areas, homeowners are being encouraged to be proactive.

Mosquito control companies offer spraying which lasts two to three weeks, but Mosquito Joe franchise owner Jim Dunbar said looking for and eliminating even the smallest sources of standing water will considerably reduce the number of nuisance mosquitos most often responsible for ruining those summer barbecues. Dunbar said his crews look for anything more than a bottle cap of water.

"One bottle cap of water can house 300 eggs, believe it or not," he said. "One of the worst culprits are tires. If you have a tire swing, drill holes into the bottom. It's the perfect breeding ground for mosquitos."

For those with mosquito allergies, wearing long sleeves and pants and using a mosquito repellent with DEET in it is also encouraged.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homemosquitowest nile virusinsectweatherChicagoNorwood ParkEdgebrookNorthfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Refund for another customer who says she was taken for 'granite'
Auburn Gresham woman blown out of the water by cost of waterproofing fix
Workers transform house for man who lost legs in parasailing accident
'Take Me for Granite' contractor behind bars after I-Team investigation
Empire Today sweepstakes winner shows off new HOME Fresh Carpet
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News