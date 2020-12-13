our chicago

Illinois real estate market sees growth despite economic downturn due to COVID-19 pandemic

Speakers from Coldwell Banker, OneChicago joined ABC 7 Chicago to discuss growth
By Kay Cesinger

During the month of October, home sales in Illinois jumped 34% compared to last year.

Prices are also up. The statewide median for October was $233,000.

All of this is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.

Sue Miller, designated managing broker at Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group McHenry, and the 2021 Illinois Realtors president, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to talk about the real estate market and what's driving this growth.

Tommy Choi, past president of the Chicago Association of Realtors and co-founder; Keller Williams of OneChicago; and Geoffrey Hewings, emeritus director of the Regional Economics and Applications Laboratory at the University of Illinois spoke, as well.
