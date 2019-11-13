Home & Garden

Power restored to thousands in Gary after outage

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Crews in Gary, Indiana restored power to thousands of NIPSCO customers Wednesday morning

About 3,482 customers were without power. A spokesperson for NIPSCO says they began receiving outage reports at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The spokesperson said crews determined the outage stemmed from an issue at a substation near Virginia Street and 8th Avenue. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as crews worked on a utility pole.

"At this time, the specific cause is not yet determined and it is unclear whether it was due to the weather conditions or the result of an equipment issue," the spokesman said.

In the meantime, thousands of Gary neighbors were left with little options other than to bundle up.

"It's not much you can do," said Gary resident Randall McCallum. "It's just God's plan, there's nothing I can do. Plenty of blankets, plenty of blankets."

To report an outage, call NIPSCO at 1-800-464-7726. Click here to see NIPSCO's outage map.
