Quick Tip: How to avoid buying a money pit, things to look for when buying a home

By and Ann Pistone
Many people are moving from condos and apartments to larger homes during the pandemic.

One option may be buying a gut rehab house, but those properties can come with serious risk.

A fixer upper may sound like a great investment, but is it just a money pit?

According toMoneyCrashers.com, you want to watch if you buy one of these.

Anything that says "sold as is," is definitely a warning sign, experts say.

You also want to check for moisture using a tool. Watch for the smell of moisture; that can be a warning sign. Also look for warped walls, stuck windows and doors, and look for sloping or sagging floors.
