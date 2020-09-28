Many people are moving from condos and apartments to larger homes during the pandemic.
One option may be buying a gut rehab house, but those properties can come with serious risk.
A fixer upper may sound like a great investment, but is it just a money pit?
RELATED: Coronavirus tips: Real estate agents make changes to keep client safe during COVID-19 pandemic
According toMoneyCrashers.com, you want to watch if you buy one of these.
Anything that says "sold as is," is definitely a warning sign, experts say.
You also want to check for moisture using a tool. Watch for the smell of moisture; that can be a warning sign. Also look for warped walls, stuck windows and doors, and look for sloping or sagging floors.
Quick Tip: How to avoid buying a money pit, things to look for when buying a home
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More