CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have you received an unbeatable deal for a home repair or a refinished driveway?
It may be a scam.
Officials warn about con-artists who provide subpar services that can end up costing you thousands of dollars to fix.
According to a public advisory release from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, these groups typically target senior citizens but will approach other homeowners to offer their services that lead to even bigger repairs
The release provided an example of a potential scam:
"A homeowner will receive a knock at their door and the sales person for a driveway seal coating company will offer a "Great Deal" to seal coat the driveway with left over driveway sealer from a previous job. Once they have their cash in hand their team of seal coaters will come in and use substandard materials, which normally wash off after the first rain, to coat the driveway"
Tips for protecting yourself and your property:
1. Start by asking family and friends for suggestions.
2. Ask a contractor for a detailed written estimate, proof of insurance and three references.
3. Check with your local chamber of commerce of the BBB for company reviews.
Homeowners are also encouraged to wait at least three days before signing a contract.
Quick Tip: How to spot seal coating home improvement scams
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News