Quick Tip: Spring cleaning dangers

People love to start spring by freshening up their homes and yards, but precautions should be taken to avoid dangers.The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents to keep household cleaners, laundry packets and medicines out of reach of children while cleaning out cabinets. Most are poisonous.Make sure your yard tools and lawnmower are in good working condition before using them.Remember that falls are a leading cause for injuries and death. So make sure your ladder is steady on solid ground before climbing. Always keep ladders away from electoral wires and power lines.