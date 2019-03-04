Saturday Morning Extra

Saturday Morning Extra: Latest flooring trends with Empire Today

EMBED <>More Videos

Ryan Chiaverini talked to Ryan Salzwedel of Empire Today about the company's flooring options.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan 'The Empire Man' came by the ABC 7 studios to talk all the latest trends in flooring with Windy City Live's Ryan Chiaverini.

They explored what the best flooring is for the tough Chicago weather, what trends Empire Today specialists are seeing in the area and turnaround times for clients that are looking to revamp their houses.

From hardwood to laminate to tile to carpet, Empire Today has hundreds of quality, name-brand flooring options in the latest styles and colors.

You learn more by visiting Empire Today via their website: www.empiretoday.com

Or you can always call 800-588-2300 to talk to a specialist.

The always free in-home estimates can be scheduled here: www.empiretoday.com/schedule-appointment
Report a Typo
Related topics:
home & gardensaturday morning extra
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.