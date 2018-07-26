CHICAGO (WLS) --A classically-inspired Lincoln Park home is on the market for a cool $7.9 million.
The 8,000-square-foot, four-bedroom home takes up the entire 10th floor of an intimate co-op building at 2450 North Lakeview, according to the Baird & Warner real estate listing.
Featuring over 100 feet of east-facing frontage, panoramic windows overlooking Lincoln Park, Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline. The home is accessed via private elevator with direct access to the unit.
Highlights of the opulent residence include a French hand-polished mahogany library, a wine cellar, two wet bars and a chef's kitchen. A separate maid's quarters wing includes an exercise room, office and full laundry room.