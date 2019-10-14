Seniors feel 'trapped' after elevator outage in NW Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- For many people, having an elevator is a luxury. For others, it's a necessity.Seniors at an apartment complex in Merrillville say there were no working elevators in their building for nearly two weeks. They said it isn't the first time it's happened.Many of the seniors said they have problems walking, so having a working elevator is a must. But recently they say they were left with no choice but to take the stairs or be stuck inside their homes."I was stuck on the floor for two weeks," said resident Fletcher Williams.Williams and his neighbors say they're dealing with unacceptable living conditions at The Residences at Merrillville Lakes.Last month, they said the apartment complex was struck by lightning, knocking the elevators, smoke alarm systems and gas offline. They thought an outage of this magnitude would be a priority, but they say management dragged their feet."We've been here before. Elevator was down approximately 18 days and it was hell," resident Carolyn Dickinson saidResidence on the upper floors say they had to rely on others to bring up their medicine and food."My knees are killing me and my back," resident Grace Bullard saidOthers, like Bullard, say they had no choice but to brave the stairs."I've had doctors' appointments that I've had to cancel because I can't keep going up and down the stairs," she said.The group says they've tried to confronting management."It's like getting into the Oval Office," Dickinson said. "They make themselves unavailable.Samantha Chatman went down to the leasing office hoping to speak with management, but there was a gate down with the lights off. For the last two weeks, Chatman tried calling, emailing and texting management and is still waiting for a response.After Chatman's calls, the group said the building finally sent someone out to fix the elevators. A relief to some, but the group isn't celebrating."It's not the first time and I don't think it'll be the last," Dickinson said.Management still hasn't returned any of Chatman's calls, but Merrillville councilwoman Chrissy Barron did. In a statement, she said,The Americans with Disabilities Act states that elevator repairs may be unavoidable, but if facilities don't make sure repairs are done promptly, they could be in violation of the law.If you have a complaint that you would like investigated, call the I-Team Consumer Alert Tip Line at 312-750--7TIP (7487).