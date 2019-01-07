HOME & GARDEN

Shared Cost Sidewalk Program opens for applications from Chicago property owners

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Property owners in Chicago can start signing up to get help paying for sidewalk repairs at on Tuesday, January 8.

The Shared Cost Sidewalk Program allows homeowners to split the cost of fixing their sidewalks with the city as long as those sidewalks are within the public right of way and are not vaulted or custom sidewalks. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities are also eligible for a 50 percent discount.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and the number of participants is based on the availability of funds. Once the program is at capacity applications will no longer be accepted and property owners will have to reapply in 2020. Applications can only be submitted by owners of the property.

Click here for more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the program.

All submissions must be made through 311.chicago.gov. When submitting a request, applicants should make sure to specify they want to participate in the Shared Cost Sidewalk Program, specify if the applicant is a senior or has a disability, and provide the property owner's complete name, contact phone number, email and the property's complete address. Applicants should also mention if they would like a courtesy walk or landing step installed, and if they are interested in removal and replacement of the driveway apron.

Click here for more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homehome repairsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Chicago Christmas tree recycling begins
Built To Last
Consumer Reports: Cleaning stainless steel appliances
2018 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Man, 22, struck, killed by pickup in West Chatham
Video shows dramatic struggle between Lakemoor cop, fugitive wanted for murder
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down United plane aisle on bottom
Decade after Chicago charges, drug underboss finally takes aim at El Chapo
White House says tax 'refunds will go out'
Old video of Mendoza hugging Burke creates new stir in mayor's race
Cody Parkey: 'You can't make this up'
Longtime lawmaker Lou Lang resigns House seat
Show More
Sears prepares for possible liquidation
Shedd Aquarium free to Illinois residents on 25 days in January, February
13 children killed by flu this year, including 1 in Ill., CDC says
Woman diagnosed with leukemia says blood donations saved her life
More News