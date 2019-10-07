Skokie mom says gas bill tripled after signing with 3rd party company

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- How about cutting your energy bill in half? It sounds like a great idea. But a woman in Skokie says she ended up paying triple after signing on with a third party gas company.Many other people in the area have had the same problem. The Better Business Bureau says it's received 625 similar complaints since January.Tamekia Hampton is a dedicated mom, always making sure her family has everything they need."Because of the two kids we have, we wanted to make sure the house stayed warm for them," Hampton said.So when a third party energy company knocked on her door promising to reduce her Nicor Gas bill, Hampton says she was all in."You hear all of the horror stories in Chicago that your heat bill goes up to 100, 200 dollars during the winter," Hampton said.She says the company promised to keep her gas bill low at a fixed rate every month, which she was told would always be lower than her current gas company's price.But several months later, when Hampton eventually checked her account, she says she learned the third party company was charging her double, sometimes triple the amount of her original gas bill.Last October she paid them $104, when Nicor was only charging $38."What are you doing with my money? Are you just pocketing my money at the end of the month," Hampton said."They go door to door guaranteeing that they can save you money," said Steve Bernas with the Better Business Bureau.Bernas says smaller energy companies have been out in droves, convincing consumers that they can reduce their energy costs through "budget billing."And as it gets colder, more people may be inclined to sign up fast without doing their homework."They tell you all this information and then you read what you received, that this reduced rate is only for the first three months and then the next three months it's going to be normal or double what you're paying now," Bernas said."I was extremely upset. I felt like I should have been smarter than that," Hampton said.It's a lesson learned for this busy mom, who was just hoping to save some money."I let my guard down and I will know never to do that again," she said.Hampton says that third party company eventually let her out of her contract and she's now working directly with Nicor Gas. She said her bills are now back to where they should be.The BBB said there are some smaller energy companies out there with good intentions, but regardless of who you do business with, you've got to do your research before handing over any money and of course read the fine print.If you need something investigated, call the I-Team Consumer Alert Tip Line at 312-750-7847.