Some customers 'taken for granted' by countertop contractor refunded

CHICAGO (WLS) --Customers are now getting reimbursed for countertops they paid for but never received.
Two different customers who were part of I-Team reports are getting back a total of almost $7,000, but that countertop business called Take Me for Granite has other complaints and the owner still faces charges of home repair fraud.
Lockport police say Mijodrag "Mickey" Ostojic hasn't turned himself in and they've had no luck finding the contractor.
There are warrants out for his arrest in Will County for two counts of home repair fraud and a warrant in Racine County, Wisconsin, for theft.
RELATED: Countertop contractor wanted by police, warrants out for his arrest
However, after the I-Team's two previous reports on Ostojic, some people are seeing refunds, including one couple in south suburban Lockport.
"There wasn't much going on, but when you had that last show that last follow up that's when things changed," said Mike Gallagher.
"We can finally put all of this behind us. We were grateful that the money was finally returned to us," said Barbara Gallagher.
Barbara and Mike Gallagher paid Ostojic and his business Take Me for Granite $3,200 for quartz countertops more than a year ago. But Ostojic didn't do the job, so they hired another contractor.
RELATED: Angry customers say they were 'taken for granted' by kitchen contractor
The Gallaghers had refused to cash a partial refund check of $300, but just weeks ago they said they were made whole- receiving a second refund check for $2,900.
However, it was from a "Mila" Ostojic, not "Mickey."
Two other Wisconsin consumers also told the I- Team they were taken by Take Me for Granite.
Leah Doperalski said she too recently received a $3,600 refund, but Michelle Simmerman says she had not seen a dime yet.
In June, Ostojic didn't answer his door in the Old Irving Park neighborhood and neighbors say he recently moved - but he told the i team in February he was trying to pay all customers back and blamed delays on his 90-year-old mother's "health problems."
We reached out to the contractor and his attorney again this week and they didn't comment.
The Better Business Bureau gives Take Me for Granite an F rating, for six recent complaints.
Before hiring a contractor check their BBB record and search online reviews.
You should also never pay for the entire job upfront. Try to pay in thirds or put it on a credit card.
CLICK HERE for more tips from the BBB on hiring a contractor.