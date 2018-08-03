I-TEAM

Some customers 'taken for granted' by countertop contractor refunded

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers are now getting reimbursed for countertops they paid for but never received.

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Customers are now getting reimbursed for countertops they paid for but never received.

Two different customers who were part of I-Team reports are getting back a total of almost $7,000, but that countertop business called Take Me for Granite has other complaints and the owner still faces charges of home repair fraud.

Lockport police say Mijodrag "Mickey" Ostojic hasn't turned himself in and they've had no luck finding the contractor.

There are warrants out for his arrest in Will County for two counts of home repair fraud and a warrant in Racine County, Wisconsin, for theft.

RELATED: Countertop contractor wanted by police, warrants out for his arrest

However, after the I-Team's two previous reports on Ostojic, some people are seeing refunds, including one couple in south suburban Lockport.

"There wasn't much going on, but when you had that last show that last follow up that's when things changed," said Mike Gallagher.

"We can finally put all of this behind us. We were grateful that the money was finally returned to us," said Barbara Gallagher.

Barbara and Mike Gallagher paid Ostojic and his business Take Me for Granite $3,200 for quartz countertops more than a year ago. But Ostojic didn't do the job, so they hired another contractor.

RELATED: Angry customers say they were 'taken for granted' by kitchen contractor

The Gallaghers had refused to cash a partial refund check of $300, but just weeks ago they said they were made whole- receiving a second refund check for $2,900.

However, it was from a "Mila" Ostojic, not "Mickey."

Two other Wisconsin consumers also told the I- Team they were taken by Take Me for Granite.

Leah Doperalski said she too recently received a $3,600 refund, but Michelle Simmerman says she had not seen a dime yet.

In June, Ostojic didn't answer his door in the Old Irving Park neighborhood and neighbors say he recently moved - but he told the i team in February he was trying to pay all customers back and blamed delays on his 90-year-old mother's "health problems."

We reached out to the contractor and his attorney again this week and they didn't comment.

The Better Business Bureau gives Take Me for Granite an F rating, for six recent complaints.

Before hiring a contractor check their BBB record and search online reviews.

You should also never pay for the entire job upfront. Try to pay in thirds or put it on a credit card.

CLICK HERE for more tips from the BBB on hiring a contractor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeI-Teamconsumerhome repairsrefundLockportWisconsinOld Irving ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Chicago Lollapalooza was top 'indicator of intent' for Las Vegas shooter
Chicago bankers in wings as curtain rises on Manafort trial
Accused killer at U of I tries to draw Trump, Chinese president into case
On the lam: Pennsylvania murder suspect killed in Lake County, Illinois
More I-Team
HOME & GARDEN
Hack or Whack: Folding a fitted sheet
Consumer Reports: What's new with big-ticket appliances
Consumer Reports: Best robotic vacuums under $300
SEE INSIDE: Lincoln Park home on market for $7.9 million
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Round Lake mom dies in Fla. after family caught in rip currents
19-year-old man fatally shot in head in Albany Park
Cardinal Blase Cupich on Pope Francis' anti-death penalty statement
Couple takes wedding to father in Des Plaines hospice care
'Peace in the Preserves' event promotes community, tolerance
Woman hopes terminal cancer diagnosis will prevent deportation
Judge defers venue change in Van Dyke murder trial
Show More
Man throws 8-year-old off 31-foot water slide, police say
WakandaCon opens in River North
CPD on lookout for attacker who beat man to death with pole
Prospect Heights condo fire victims can get donated items at local church
More News