Homes are selling fast in Chicago, but suburbs are seeing biggest increase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may have noticed more "for sale" signs in your neighborhood.Homes are selling fast in Chicago, but it's the suburbs that are seeing the biggest increase.Maurice Hampton, a realtor and member of the Chicago Association of Realtors, shared some insights with ABC7 Wednesday morning."Chicago has a really hot market right now," he said."I don't see a slowdown in demand," Hampton said looking toward the winter. "I do believe we're starting to see a strong winter season."