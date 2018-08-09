I-TEAM

'Take Me for Granite' contractor behind bars after I-Team investigation

Mijodrag Ostojic. (Elgin Police Department. )

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Ann Pistone
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
A contractor accused of not delivering counter tops and wanted on two warrants is behind bars, the I-Team reports.

RELATED: Countertop contractor wanted by police, warrants out for his arrest

Mijodrag "Mickey" Ostojic was arrested this week at the Grand Victoria casino in Elgin, authorities said.

His bond was set at $75,000 for two counts of home-repair fraud in Will County. He also faces a theft charge in Racine County, Wis.

RELATED: Angry customers say they were 'taken for granted' by kitchen contractor

Jason Knowles and the I-Team responded to three customers who say Ostojic and his business "Take Me for Granite" failed to deliver and install counter tops.

Two of those customers have since gotten full refunds.

RELATED: Some customers 'taken for granted' by countertop contractor refunded

In February, Ostojic blamed the problems on his ailing mother and said he would refund all unhappy customers.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
