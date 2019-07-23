LIVE LIKE A PRESIDENT: Houston home of Lyndon B. Johnson hits the market

HOUSTON, Texas -- You could live like a U.S. president if you're open to moving to Texas.
The home of Lyndon B. Johnson, who served as the 36th president of the United States, is up for sale in Montrose's Westmoreland Historic District in Houston, Texas.
The 2,112 square foot house has been restored to its original white exterior and has three bedrooms with the option for more space in the fully-equipped garage apartment.
It also boasts 116-year-old wood floors, original moldings and trim, and a quaint porch.
Johnson used the home while he taught public speaking at Sam Houston High School in the 1930s, according to the listing on HAR.com.
If you're looking for more history to impress your friends, the house remained in Johnson's family for more than 90 years.
Another talking point: the Hawthorne street name spelled out in historic blue tiles on the curb right outside of the house.
The tile detail dates back to 1920s Houston and is typically seen in older neighborhoods.
The home is listed for just under $749,000.
