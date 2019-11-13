Home & Garden

Thousands without power in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Crews in Gary, Indiana are working to restore power to thousands of NIPSCO customers.

NIPSCO reports 3,482 customers are without power Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for NIPSCO says they began receiving outage reports at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The spokesperson said crews determined the outage stemmed from an issue at a substation near Virginia Street and 8th Avenue. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as crews worked on a utility pole.

"Crews have been working to resolve the issue and customers are expected to be restored shortly this morning," the spokesman said. "At this time, the specific cause is not yet determined and it is unclear whether it was due to the weather conditions or the result of an equipment issue."

To report an outage, call NIPSCO at 1-800-464-7726. Click here to see NIPSCO's outage map.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardengarypower outage
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban woman's arrest raises concerns about how police treat mentally ill
Trump impeachment hearings go live on TV with first witnesses
Westchester woman says ComEd demanded she pay ex-husband's bill
Evanston parents demand answers after daughter, 12, allegedly assaulted at school
Garage fire spreads to other buildings in Brighton Park
New Amazon 4-star store opening in Oakbrook Center Wednesday
Lockport man killed in Tampa, Fla. hit-and-run
Show More
Video: Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at Texas mall
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday with light snow in evening
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philadelphia
Teen hockey player dies of complications from mono
Boy, 11, critically injured in Back of the Yards house fire
More TOP STORIES News