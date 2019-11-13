GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Crews in Gary, Indiana are working to restore power to thousands of NIPSCO customers.
NIPSCO reports 3,482 customers are without power Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for NIPSCO says they began receiving outage reports at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The spokesperson said crews determined the outage stemmed from an issue at a substation near Virginia Street and 8th Avenue. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as crews worked on a utility pole.
"Crews have been working to resolve the issue and customers are expected to be restored shortly this morning," the spokesman said. "At this time, the specific cause is not yet determined and it is unclear whether it was due to the weather conditions or the result of an equipment issue."
To report an outage, call NIPSCO at 1-800-464-7726. Click here to see NIPSCO's outage map.
Thousands without power in Gary
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News