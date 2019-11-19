There's a warning about counterfeit fire extinguishers being sold.
The bogus products are being sold with the "Underwriters Laboratories" seal of approval on them, but UL says they're fake and have not been certified.
UL says even though the fire extinguishers have the name "Amerex," "Badger," "Buckeye" and "Kidde" brands, the fire extinguishers were not made by those companies.
The fake extinguishers can also be marked by the name "Extintores Capelo" and "Certificacion UL."
For more information on the counterfeit fire extinguishers, click here.
Underwriters Laboratories warns of counterfeit fire extinguishers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News