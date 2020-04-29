Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot announces housing pledge to help renters, homeowners affected by COVID-19 pandemic: WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday the Chicago Housing Solidarity Pledge, which aims to provide relief to renters and homeowners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.The pledge calls for housing lenders to, on a case-by-case basis, establish grace period for mortgage payments, suspension of foreclosures, neutral reporting to credit agencies and not imposing late fees for missed payments. Mayor Lightfoot said many lenders were already working with customers on these type of measures.For landlords, the pledge means grace periods, halting late payments and creating repayment plans to allow renters who have missed payments to spread out repayment over time."Our bold, data-driven response to the COVID-19 virus has already yielded important gains to our public health, but it has also come with additional costs that are being borne out by those least able to afford them," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The Chicago Housing Solidarity Pledge represents our city's shared commitment to our residents and building owners alike whose homes and livelihoods have come under threat as a result of this crisis, and I am extremely proud that renters, landlords, homeowners, and lenders have all come to the table to work in partnership for our city and develop strong solutions to our shared challenges."Mayor Lightfoot also emphasized that those who can continue to make payments should continue to meet their obligations."Just because we are in this pandemic doesn't mean people can just forego any effort to pay rent or mortgage," Lightfoot said. "We just can't do that. We all have obligations to each other and must endeavor, even in this difficult time, as best we can to meet those obligations."The agreement includes multi-family apartment buildings and not just single-family homes.Organizations that have signed the pledge include-Bank of America-BMO Harris Bank-Byline Bank- CIBC- Fifth Third Bank-First Eagle Bank-First Midwest Bank- Northern Trust Bank-PNC-US Bank-Wintrust Bank-Second Federal Credit Union-Seaway Credit Union-Lawyers Committee for Better Housing (LCBH)-Chicagoland Apartment Association (CAA)- Neighborhood Building Owners Alliance (NBOA)-Chicago Association of REALTORS (CAR)