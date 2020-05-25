What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people are sticking around their homes this Memorial Day weekend.
According to BankRate.com, 44% of Americans say they really can't afford to go anywhere or do anything because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some may be dealing with job loss, and many are trying to minimize health risks.
So you shouldn't feel alone if you are just laying low this Memorial Day weekend.
But as people stay in their backyards, ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some news about Chicago that "bites."
According to pest control service Orkin, Chicago ranks as the fifth most mosquito-infected city in the country. So you're going to want to watch out for mosquitoes this weekend.
Make sure to keep the gutters on your home clean, and don't hang out by standing water. Also, make sure all the weeds around your home are trimmed.
