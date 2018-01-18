RETIREMENT

Where are the best and worst states to retire in 2018?

File image of Daytona Beach, Florida. (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new study reveals the best and worst states to retire for 2018.

According to Wallethub, Florida ranks as the best state to retire, followed by Colorado at No. 2 and South Dakota at No. 3.

The worst state to retire was Kentucky, followed by New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Falling in the middle of the pack, Illinois was named the 31st best state to retire, ranking near average or below average on many of the metrics Wallethub measured.

WALLETHUB: Retiring in Illinois (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
23rd - Adjusted Cost of Living
25th - Annual Cost of In-Home Services
50th - WalletHub 'Taxpayer' Ranking
32nd - Elderly-Friendly Labor Market

40th - % of Population Aged 65 & Older
17th - Property-Crime Rate
26th - Life Expectancy
45th - Health-Care Facilities per Capita

In 2015, the same website found Chicago was one of the worst cities to retire, ranking 144th out of the 150 cities included in the study.

For the full report, visit WalletHub.com.
