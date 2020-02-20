Seniors surprised with Valentine's Day gift baskets

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Synergy HomeCare is surprising its seniors with Valentine's Day gift baskets this year as a part of its 'Be My Valentine' Senior Cheer Patrol.The baskets are full of Valentine chocolates, socks, body scrubs and fruit."It's a lovely surprise, I didn't know they were going to bring a basket of goodies and gorgeous flowers," senior Charlotte Nelson said. "It's unnecessary, unexpected but much appreciated."Synergy is hoping to surprise as many of its seniors as it can before Valentine's Day Friday, Feb. 14.