Homeless man shot to death at 'Tent City' in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO --
A homeless man was shot to death Monday afternoon at "Tent City," an encampment that lies on state-supported property in the South Loop, state police said.

The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. at a "grassy embankment" in the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

When investigators arrived, they learned the Douglas Robinson, 57, was shot following an argument with another homeless male who also lived in the area, state police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Robinson suffered a single gunshot wound and was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he died, authorities said. A person of interest was arrested.

An autopsy Tuesday found Robinson died of a gunshot wound to his torso and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call state police at (847) 294-4400. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
