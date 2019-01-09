GoFundMe Scam: Homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt arrested after missing court

A homeless veteran charged with engaging in a GoFundMe scheme has been taken into custody in Philadelphia after he failed to make a scheduled court appearance.

Johnny Bobbitt was due in a New Jersey court Tuesday to face charges he violated court-ordered conditions that allowed for his release from jail while awaiting trial.

Bobbitt's lawyer John Keesler says he expected Bobbitt to appear in court.

Philadelphia police say he was apprehended in the city just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the 35-year-old conspired with Katelyn McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico to concoct a story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 for gas. Bobbit and the couple raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.
GoFundMe says it has refunded everyone who contributed to the campaign.
