Paw Salvation holds giveaway for homeless, in-need pet owners in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Paw Salvation held a giveaway Saturday in Chicago's West Town handing out food for pets and people.The charity helps homeless and in-need pet owners in the Chicago area.They provide food, medical care, and are even trying to fill some Christmas wish lists.They've partnered with Pup Stars Pet Care to get pets microchipped too.Saturday's event was held in the 2200 block of West Lake Street in Chicago.You can still help by donating or volunteering.for information.