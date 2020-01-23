homeless

Hundreds of volunteers to walk streets for Chicago's bi-annual homeless population count

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 400 volunteers will walk the streets Thursday night to count the number of homeless people living in Chicago.

The Point-in-Time homeless population tally is part of a federal mandate by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The total will determine federal funding for future Chicago resources and services. The count must be completed every two years.

The number will include individuals in shelters, living on the streets, riding public transportation, sleeping in cars and at 24-hour parks and establishments.

In the Mayor's 2020 budget, the City directed a 36% increase in funds to be dedicated specifically for homelessness prevention and interventions, with another $5 million earmarked to expanding housing and resources to address youth homelessness, the mayor's office said in a statement.

Volunteers will meet in teams around 9:00 p.m. in various locations around the city and count through the night until early Friday morning.

For more information on the PIT count and citywide resources for people experiencing homelessness please visit Chicago.gov/homeless or call 311.
