People will be spending a night outside this weekend to help raise money and awareness for the homeless community.

Sleep Out Saturday is an annual fundraiser for Bridge Communities, a nonprofit that helps the homeless in DuPage County.

The nonprofit hopes to raise $125,000 this weekend.

Veronica Horton hopes to personally raise $35,000 in honor of the 1,000 families Bridge Communities has served over the past 35 years. She's sleeping overnight in her car until she raises the money.

