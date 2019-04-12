Homeless veteran gets probation in GoFundMe scam

The first person in the Gofundme scandal has been sentenced.

Johnny Bobbitt was sentenced to 5 years probation on Friday.

EMBED More News Videos

Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on November 15, 2018.



He must enter a long-term inpatient drug treatment facility, testify against his co-defendants, Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, and pay restitution. If he doesn't comply with the sentencing guidelines, he'll be sentenced to 5 years in state prison.
The judge called the sentence "fair and in the interest of justice."

McClure and D'Amico have pleaded not guilty.

The trio was charged with conspiracy to commit theft by deception late last year. They are accused of concocting the story about a homeless Bobbitt giving his last twenty bucks to help McClure after she ran out of gas off I-95 late last year.

The story played on Gofundme and more than $400,000 were raised in a matter of weeks. But authorities say the trio spent the money on lavish trips, a BMW, and even drugs.

Bobbit and McClure have also pleaded guilty to separate federal charges in the case. Those sentencings are scheduled for later this year.

35-year-old Johnny Bobbitt (left), 28-year-old Kate McClure (center), and 39-year-old Mark D'Amico (right)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
n.j. newsphilly newsscamgofundme
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News