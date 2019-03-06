GoFundMe Scandal: Homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. pleads guilty in $400,000 scam

Johnny Bobbitt pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to commit money laundering.
McClure is also pleading guilty on Wednesday, ABC News reports.
McClure and D'Amico claimed they set up a GoFundMe page for Bobbitt after he spent his last $20 getting McClure gas when she became stranded along I-95 in Philadelphia in November 2017.
Their story soon went viral and they went on a media blitz to promote the campaign, and it ultimately raised about $400,000.
The story turned out to be a scheme to raise cash on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe, officials say.
Prosecutors said they found evidence all three knew each other for at least a month before and set up the scheme.
Officials said Bobbitt, a Marine Corps veteran, wanted his fair share and attempted to sue the couple , but by then the money was long gone.
Prosecutors said the vast majority of the money was "squandered" over the course of a few months by McClure and D'Amico, who bought a car, took trips, bought high-end handbags and hit the casinos.
Bobbitt's lawsuit sparked the investigation which eventually uncovered the entire scheme, according to the prosecutor.