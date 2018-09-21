Man charged with hate crime after Islamaphobic graffiti spray-painted outside Homer Glen family's home

A Homer Glen man faces hate crime charges after Islamaphobic graffiti was found outside a family's home.

HOMER GLEN, Ill.
A Homer Glen man has been charged with a hate crime after Islamaphobic graffiti was found outside a family's home.

Police said on Monday, 26-year-old Patrick Goshorn, Jr., spray painted a message that appeared to mock the Muslim phrase "peace be upon him."

After responding to a report of hostile behavior, police arrested Goshorn Tuesday evening and he was charged with disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, Will County Sheriff's deputies searched Goshorn's home and found a can of "leather brown" spray pain in the attached garage. After being interviews by detectives, he was charged with criminal damage to property and criminal damage to state-supported property.

After a review by the Will County State's Attorney's Office, Goshorn was also charged with criminal defacement of property and a hate crime.

Goshorn's bond was set at $100,000 and he is set to appear in court on October 11.
