Oak Lawn man was drunk when he fatally struck veteran Hometown police lieutenant investigating crash: police

Otis M. Pruitt, 23, tried running from the scene after striking Lt. James Kouski, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff's office.
But Pruitt was arrested nearby and later determined to be driving with a blood-alcohol content higher than 0.08, the sheriff's office said.
Pruitt remained hospitalized Monday, but his case was expected to appear at the Bridgeview Courthouse.
The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday while Kouski, 58, directed traffic at the scene of a downed light pole from an earlier crash at 90th Place and Pulaski Road, the sheriff's office said.
America has lost another hero. Condolences to the men and women of the Hometown Police Department. https://t.co/1qPm9AWIhU— Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) April 3, 2021
Pruitt, driving a Nissan Altima, then struck Kouski, who died at 4:38 a.m. at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the sheriff's office said.
Pruitt was charged Sunday with reckless homicide, felony DUI and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Kouski was a 34-year veteran of the department, Hometown Chief of Police Louis Dominguez said in an earlier statement.
Illinois State Police and the Cook County sheriff's office were leading the investigation.
