Homewood police investigating after students eat cereal that apparently contained THC

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating an incident at a Homewood middle school after several 8th grade students ate something that looked like cereal, but contained an unknown substance.

A photo of the packaging appears to indicate it was THC edibles made to look like Cap'n Crunch cereal.

Some parents took their children to a doctor to be checked out.

Anyone who may have information, questions or concerns about this incident is asked to contact the Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 708/206-3420.
