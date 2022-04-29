Homewood police investigating after students eat cereal that apparently contained THC

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating an incident at a Homewood middle school after several 8th grade students ate something that looked like cereal, but contained an unknown substance.A photo of the packaging appears to indicate it was THC edibles made to look like Cap'n Crunch cereal.Some parents took their children to a doctor to be checked out.Anyone who may have information, questions or concerns about this incident is asked to contact the Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 708/206-3420.