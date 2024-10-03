Homewood police say man shot during attempted car theft

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Homewood police said a man was shot by thieves trying to steal his car out of his driveway early Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to the home in the 3000 block of Matthew just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot and an attempted vehicle theft.

Police said the victim heard his car start in his driveway and saw suspects inside trying to steal it. When he approached them, they fired a handgun at him multiple times.

The victim was struck and ran back, police said. The thieves then fled the scene in another vehicle, leaving the victim's car behind.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries are not life threatening.

No one is in custody.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Homewood police at 708-206-3420.