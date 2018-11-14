West Chicago man killed, homicide investigation underway

The death of a 26-year-old West Chicago man was ruled a homicide, the DuPage County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --
The death of a 26-year-old West Chicago man was ruled a homicide, the DuPage County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

West Chicago police, with the assistance of the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, launched a death investigation Friday in the 600-block of East Forest Avenue.

Chopper 7HD flew over the scene midday Friday. Crime scene tape was set up around a light-colored house as investigators collected evidence outside the home.

An autopsy conducted Saturday morning showed 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas was killed.

Authorities have not released any further details. The investigation is ongoing.
