Honda, Acura recalling 1 million vehicles over defective Takata airbags

1.1 million Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. with model years ranging from 2001 to 2010 over defective airbags.

Honda is again recalling some of its vehicles over defective airbags.

At issue is 1.1 million Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. with model years ranging from 2001 to 2010.

Honda said the Takata airbags that were previously replaced in an initial recall could still explode and hurl shrapnel if deployed.

At least one injury has been reported due to this new issue.

Honda is asking anyone with the affected vehicles to come to one of their dealerships to get the airbags replaced for free.

The recall comes on the heels of a massive recall due to defective Takata airbags.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said roughly 37 million vehicles in the U.S. were equipped with 50 million defective Takata airbags.

The airbags have been blamed for at least 23 deaths.
