'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' stars Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown talk mega-church comedy

"Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" is a new comedy starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown that opens in theaters Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" is a new comedy about faith and prosperity that opens in theaters Friday

Co-stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown spoke about playing God's people determined to have heaven on earth.

Trinitie Childs was thriving as the first lady of a Baptist mega-church at the side of her husband, the dynamic pastor. But a scandal leaves them praying for a second chance.

"This is my first time with Reg, with the queen!" Brown said.

"I was so excited to work with him, because Sterling is incredible," King said. "He's an incredible, incredible artist."

Brown had a message for any mega churchgoers before they see the film.

"Anybody who's looking for a perfect church is never going to find it," he said, "so you take what you love, what nourishes you, what feeds you, what edifies you and leave the rest to the side."

"And you know there's a portion of us that we're connected to God, so you also have to feel what is true to you," King added.

They said they're looking forward to hearing how the church community responds to the movie.